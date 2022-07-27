CMPD searching for second suspect in west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a second suspect in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old earlier this month.

The homicide took place at an apartment complex on Camp Greene Street around 5 p.m. on July 5. After the shooting, 18-year-old Nyquan Marriner was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Police are now searching for 19-year-old Demetrius Mason, who is being charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Mason should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information should be provided to detectives with the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) at 704-534-2994.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Mason.

