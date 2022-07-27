NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: 5 people arrested, 5 bicycles seized after group disrupts traffic in Uptown

Several CMPD teams worked together to make the arrests on July 21.
CMPD says the bicycle group rides in a pack and is known to generate 911 calls weekly.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Recklessness while riding bicycles.

It’s an issue, at times turning into crime, that has made WBTV headlines before.

Now, CMPD says five people were arrested and five bicycles were seized last week for disrupting traffic in Uptown.

But it has people in the community asking the question - who are officers targeting?

WBTV was in the uptown area three months ago after an assault with a deadly weapon involving children with bicycles.

On Tuesday, CMPD tweeted that it is aware of the ongoing issue involving bicycle groups riding recklessly in Uptown and other parts of Charlotte.

Police say the most recent arrests involved reckless driving.

They say an assault committed by one of the suspects in Uptown earlier on July 21 led to the operation.

Despite this there are questions surrounding the most recent arrests, coming from people online, and from people WBTV spoke to.

“I think there’s more reckless driving than anything,” Matthew Mallon, who lives in Uptown, said. “You know a lot of revving of the engine, you can pretty much hear it all day, all night, maybe spend a little more time on that.”

In the most recent arrests, suspects ranging in age from 15 to 39, were all charged with reckless driving.

A 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest, and a parent of the 15-year-old was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“Yeah, I mean, I think they’re targeting the youth but I think they should,” Edward Thomas, another Uptown resident, said. “I don’t think they should be riding around doing wheelies like this. It’s dangerous to people walking.”

CMPD tweeted the bicycle group rides in a pack and is known to generate 911 calls weekly in the Uptown area, sometimes including instances of violent crime.

“What I have seen is on my way home, them going in and out of the road, sometimes they’re on the sidewalk, sometimes they’re not on the sidewalk,” Jeffrey Stover, who works in Uptown, said.

Even still, some say they feel more attention is being given to the bikers.

“I see a lot of people on like scooters too acting just as recklessly,” Mallon said. “It’s the streets, so I mean, anyone who’s not in a car, being viewed by a car, is probably going to be looked at a little unfavorably.”

WBTV spoke to CMPD about a different story earlier today and asked for a comment on this recent bike arrest.

They told us to they were working to get someone who could talk, which prompted us to submit an interview request.

Later, CMPD said they had a busy day and had not had time to get to the interview request but could refer us to the appropriate division.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

