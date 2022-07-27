NC DHHS Flu
Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The space jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin while stepping on the moon has sold for a record-breaking $2.7 million.

The auction happened in New York Tuesday at Sotheby’s.

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called “Beta cloth” used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.

Other items sold included Apollo 11 flight plans, with a complete summary of the mission, which sold for $819,000.

Aldrin, who is now 92 years old, was the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969.

