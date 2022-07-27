Baked goods manufacturer to build 423K square-foot facility in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A leading manufacturer of sweet baked goods announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Pineville.

Carolina Foods, which makes honey buns, doughnuts, pies and other sweets under the Duchess brand and additional labels, is joining with Beacon Partners to develop a 423,000-square-foot facility at 12031 Carolina Logistics Drive, according to the announcement.

The location will be just a few miles from the building in Charlotte’s South End that has been Carolina Foods’ home since its founding in 1934, a news release stated.

Upon completion, Carolina Foods managers said they anticipate no changes to its total headcount, which fluctuates between 300 and 400 people.

Site work on the new facility is expected to begin in August, with production anticipated to start by the end of 2023, though the company plans to operate both facilities concurrently through sometime in 2024, the announcement stated.

“In addition to being twice the size of our current space, our new facility will be totally climate controlled, providing a pleasant work environment that also allows us to maintain our high quality standards,” said Carolina Foods CEO Dan Myers in a statement. “We’re very happy to maintain our home in the Charlotte region, and the new Pineville location will offer improved accessibility for both our broad employee base as well as shipments of inbound supplies and outbound product.”

