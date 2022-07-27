NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

6 people arrested in Chesterfield County homicide

The homicide occurred on Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area in the early morning hours of July 26.
Chesterfield Homicide Suspects
Chesterfield Homicide Suspects(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six people in connection to a homicide that took place early Tuesday morning.

The homicide occurred on Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area in the early morning hours of July 26.

With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, Kyron Robinson, Michael Flowers Jr., Michael Johnson, Timothy Byrd, Trevoin Gary and Genesis Evans were all arrested within 15 hours of the homicide.

Evans is charged with obstruction of justice and the other five suspects are being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder and malicious injury to personal property.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend
Sean was knocked to the ground and his wife Christian was killed.
Judge keeps bond at $2M following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash
"Kia Boyz" theft
Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern
Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Crews battled a fire at a business on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Huntersville late Monday...
Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business

Latest News

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein
Wake prosecutor was minutes away from taking NC Attorney General to a grand jury. Then a judge stopped it.
A Gaston County judge ruled in favor of releasing all of the body camera recordings from...
Gaston Co. judge rules in favor of releasing police body camera footage of controversial U.S. veteran arrest
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a woman who...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for woman who robbed Dollar General and fired shot in business
A natural gas line cut Wednesday afternoon has a busy road in south Charlotte shut down.
Cut natural gas line impacting south Charlotte traffic