6 people arrested in Chesterfield County homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six people in connection to a homicide that took place early Tuesday morning.

The homicide occurred on Cleveland Street in the Cheraw area in the early morning hours of July 26.

With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, Kyron Robinson, Michael Flowers Jr., Michael Johnson, Timothy Byrd, Trevoin Gary and Genesis Evans were all arrested within 15 hours of the homicide.

Evans is charged with obstruction of justice and the other five suspects are being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, attempted murder and malicious injury to personal property.

