Voters to cast ballots Tuesday in Charlotte municipal election

One of the most watched races is for District 6, where Democrat Stephanie Hand faces Republican incumbent Tariq Bokari.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Election Day in Charlotte, an unusual time to cast a ballot as it’s in the middle of summer and not exactly what voters are used to.

The election was pushed back because Charlotte City Council districts were redrawn based on new Census data.

The doors to voting locations like the Hawthorne Recreation Center will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and stay open until 7:30 p.m.

Voters will choose candidates for Charlotte mayor, city council at-Large – where up to four candidates can be chosen – and council seats in Districts 1 through 7.

Candidates in Districts 1, 4, 5 and 7 are all unopposed.

One of the most watched races is for District 6, where Democrat Stephanie Hand faces Republican incumbent Tariq Bokari. A Democrat has never won this seat.

More than 28,000 people cast a ballot in early voting. Unlike that period, voters must vote at their precinct on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, elections director Michael Dickerson talked about what he hopes to see as far as turnout.

“In the middle of a year, vacation time, turnout is usually 15 to 20%. And something like this, we’re hoping if we get 15% we’ll be lucky and be good,” Dickerson said.

Before heading to the polls, voters should check the board of elections website for all voting-related questions.

Check back with WBTV throughout the day for more on Tuesday’s municipal election.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

