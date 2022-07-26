NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Salisbury Police to host Cultivating Community Conversations on Thursday night

The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) will host its second, in-person “Cultivating Community...
The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) will host its second, in-person “Cultivating Community Conversations” event Thursday, July 28, 5:30 p.m., at Park Avenue Center, 632 Park Avenue(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) will host its second, in-person “Cultivating Community Conversations” event Thursday, July 28, 5:30 p.m., at Park Avenue Center, 632 Park Avenue.

There, residents who serve on the Police Chief’s Advisory Board will lead engagement between officers and residents in an open discussion. 

“After a very successful first Community Conversation on June 9, we are eager to hear from more of our neighborhood residents,” said Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “We hope everyone in the Park Avenue area will take time to engage with the officers, and help us understand their concerns through productive conversations on Thursday, July 28. We look forward to seeing everyone.”

”There is a reality around police and community that a consistent, proactive presence in conversations is critical to a positive communal relationship,” added Rev. Dr. Roy Dennis, Police Chief’s Advisory Board chair and pastor at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church. “The Cultivating Community Conversation allows the community and police to exchange experiences and ideas. The community concerns and misinformation will not go away without the conversations. The Cultivating Community Conversation is a conduit in a safe space that allows for all voices to be heard. The real-time conversations can and do get shifted from negative into neutral to positive territory. We are blessed by the SPD and Chief’s Advisory Board to have an open and safe conversation in the neighborhood.”

The first community conversation event was held Thursday, June 9, at Kelsey Scott Park. There, more than 50 residents joined in discussions about patrols, street lighting and youth activities. A representative from the Department of Justice Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program was also on hand to discuss resident feedback on the proposed use of the $800,000 grant for crime prevention, recreational and public space development, and youth programs for the West End. 

SPD is one of 40 organizations across North Carolina selected as a recipient of the $25,000 Duke Energy Foundation grant as part of the energy company’s $1 million pledge to social justice, racial equity in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions
A person's body was recovered from Lake Norman after a drowning on Sunday night.
Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman
The first in the series of shootings happened Saturday night in the 800 block of E. Lafayette St.
Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Featuring Amie Newsome
Charlotte Regional Farmers Market
The Richland County Circuit Court hears an abortion ban injunction request on July 26, 2022.
WATCH: South Carolina court denies request to block abortion ban
Pageland, S.C. police officer fired after arrest for domestic violence, chief says