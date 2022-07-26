NC DHHS Flu
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

The person died Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor.
Courtesy: Charlotte Douglas International Airport
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A construction worker died Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed.

According to the department, the person worked for Rosendin Electric and was part of the ongoing construction at the airport.

The Occupational Safety and Health Division reported they were electrocuted.

WBTV is withholding their name until we have confirmed family has been notified.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

