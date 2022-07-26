Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A construction worker died Sunday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed.

According to the department, the person worked for Rosendin Electric and was part of the ongoing construction at the airport.

The Occupational Safety and Health Division reported they were electrocuted.

WBTV is withholding their name until we have confirmed family has been notified.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

