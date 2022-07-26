Pageland, S.C. police officer fired after arrest for domestic violence, chief says

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – A Pageland police officer has been fired after her arrest for domestic violence, authorities said.

According to the Pageland Police Department, officers responded to a dispute on July 25. They discovered that an off-duty officer, Desiree Threatt, was involved and the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate, officials said.

The investigation ultimately led to Threatt, a Pageland patrol officer, being arrested by deputies and charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to the department.

Threatt, who had been with the department since July 6, 2022, was fired by Pageland Police Chief Dean Short after reviewing the findings of the sheriff’s office, a news release stated.

“It is the expectation of the Pageland Police Department that all officers conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects high ethical standards consistent with the values and mission established by this agency and the expectations of the community it serves,” Short said.

