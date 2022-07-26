NC DHHS Flu
Netflix reality show now casting Charlotte couples

“The Ultimatum” features couples where one partner is ready to commit to marriage and the other partner is not.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1. (L to R) Nick Lachey (host) and Vanessa Lachey (host) in episode 8 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1.(Jody Domingue/Netflix © 2022)
By Alexis Clinton
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - It appears Charlotte may be the next stop for Netflix reality show “The Ultimatum.”

What we know: The producers from “Love is Blind,” “Married at First Sight” and “The Ultimatum” are casting couples in the Charlotte area. Ads on social media say they’re looking for un-married, but committed couples that “haven’t taken the next step.”

  • The casting company, Kinetic Content, wouldn’t confirm that the show in Charlotte is “The Ultimatum” but all signs point in that direction.

Background: A spin-off of the popular reality show “Love is Blind,” “The Ultimatum” features couples where one partner is ready to commit to marriage and the other partner is not. Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the show.

  • Each partner will find someone from one of the other couples that they will spend a few weeks with to see if the grass is greener on the other side before responding to their original partner’s ultimatum.

» Top Story: Car thefts on the rise, dangerous social media challenge causing concern

Jake Cunningham and Rachel “Rae” Williams in season one of “The Ultimatum,” which was filmed in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy Netflix

What’s next: Any interested couple can fill out this extensive questionnaire.

  • One question suggests that filming may happen between September 19 to November 20 because they ask about availability during that time frame.
  • The questionnaire also indicates that they are looking for couples who would be able to take two weeks off from work during production.

Go deeper: Charlotte is starting to become a popular location for reality TV.

  • Season nine of “Married at First Sight” was filmed here and featured four Charlotte couples.
  • Kurt Sowers starred on Fox’s “Joe Millionaire.” When he’s not trying to find love on TV, he owns his own construction company in Charlotte.
  • Kenny Barnes, of season one of “Love is Blind,” lives in Charlotte, too. He shared his ideal Charlotte weekend with us.
  • Real estate broker Sharelle Rosado from Netflix’s “Selling Tampa” recently announced she was expanding to the Carolinas.
  • Not to mention a slew of “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” connections, which date back to the founding of this very publication.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

