Man receives $2M bond following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Belmont police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.

According to the Belmont Police Department, 22-year-old Jacob Valdez was driving a vehicle that hit two people on Catawba Street on Saturday, July 23, and then took off.

Authorities said Christian Beatty died at the scene and another person was injured.

Police say they connected Valdez to the truck involved.

The suspect is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony hit and run causing serious injury or death, according to law enforcement.

Valdez is in the Gaston County Jail on a $2 million bond.

