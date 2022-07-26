NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis National Night Out Event is August 2

There will be free food, free school supplies, live music, children's games, and much more.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis invites everyone, especially neighborhood associations, community groups and homeowner associations, to join the Kannapolis Police Department, from 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, to celebrate National Night Out.

The event will be held at Veterans Park, located at 119 N. Main St., and is free to the Kannapolis community.

The celebration will include free food, free school supplies, live music, children’s games, and much more. The police and fire department staff as well as other community partners look forward to meeting and interacting with everyone.

In addition, firefighters and police officers are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Please bring new coats to the event and your name will be placed into a drawing for a great prize.

Non-profit organizations will also be on hand if you need information on community services or if you would like to learn more about volunteering with an organization.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The goal of National Night Out is to have police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live.

For more information or to participate in the event, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.

