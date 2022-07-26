NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a distinction from other hornets.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many remember the introduction of the “murder hornets.”

The bug with any other name would be just as terrifying, but it’s getting a new one.

The Entomological Society of America is now calling the insect the northern giant hornet.

People can continue calling it a murder hornet due to that being only a nickname.

The new name will be replacing the old one, Asian giant hornet.

The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.
The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)

Scientists say that name didn’t do much to identify the stinger, since all hornets are native to Asia.

They were also concerned it could stir up anti-Asian sentiment.

The world’s largest hornet got its horrific nickname due to its habit of decapitating honeybees.

It’s invasive in North America, but so far hives have only been found in British Columbia and a small portion of Washington state.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions
A person's body was recovered from Lake Norman after a drowning on Sunday night.
Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman
The first in the series of shootings happened Saturday night in the 800 block of E. Lafayette St.
Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings
Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend

Latest News

This image shows the heat.gov website on a computer, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Federal officials hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat
York police say an argument between roommates turned deadly Monday night.
Fight between roommates in York, S.C. left one dead, police say
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
New Russian airstrikes target Black Sea regions of Ukraine