Increase in screen time during pandemic cause strained eyesight for many

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How is your eyesight? We ask because since the pandemic, and an increase in screen time, experts say our eyesight is worse.

First, you should know, that you’re not alone. Many people are in this position of having strained eyesight suddenly, or maybe even getting headaches.

We’re on our phones and work on computers all day. Experts say over the last couple of years, Zoom calls and screen time didn’t help.

“Oh, 100%. I was on my phone...like literally the whole entire day especially when they put us on like real lockdown here in Charlotte, we couldn’t go anywhere,” Charlotte resident Jayden Floyd said.

Whether it’s free time or work hours...

“I still stare at a screen now at my current job. I’m a waitress so I’m consistently looking at a computer to put orders in and stuff,” Floyd said.

Dr. Spencer Moore, an optometrist who works in uptown Charlotte says it is definitely taking a toll.

“Once people get off their work computer they go to their hand-held computer and scroll all day,” Dr. Moore said.

She says that compared to before the pandemic, complaints about dry eye, eye strain, and other related issues have easily doubled.

“Dry eyes become a whole big problem among people working from home.”

“I definitely get headaches a lot,” one resident said.

“So, people are getting a lot of headaches in the frontal area and on their temple side,” Dr. Moore added.

And not only can screentime make these issues worse but it could create problems for younger ages, too.

“They’re going to be getting these issues that normally 50-year-old people will get at age 10 or whatever it may be.”

We know it’s hard to get away from screens. Dr. Moore says the best things you can do are to look into ways to block blue light from your screens, like wearing protective glasses or changing screen settings, get your eyes checked, and if you have a prescription, make sure it’s still the best level for you.

“Blue light” protective glasses out there are over-the-counter and easy to find. There are actually blue light protective contacts as well. They’re very new but definitely exciting.

