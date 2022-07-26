First Alert: Weather pattern of heat, humidity, storms continues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a stalled frontal system just to our north and the Bermuda High firmly in place, there won’t be much change in the overall weather pattern over the next several days.
- First Alert Next Two Days: Hot and humid, more storms
- Heat Wave: Rolls on through at least the end of the week
- Weekend First Alert: Storm risk rises, outdoor plans could be interrupted
Afternoon readings will hold in the low to middle 90s each day through the work week and the heat index will push at least 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon before scattered showers and storms fire up.
While widespread rain does not appear likely, outdoor plans could be interrupted during the afternoon and evening hours. With any thunderstorms this time of the year, be on the lookout for deadly lighting, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.
In between hot and stormy days, the nights will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
By the weekend, we may be able to peel back at least a little bit of the heat, perhaps dropping back to near 90 degrees, but the rain chance will likely increase – appreciably – as a front is forecast to move in and then stall across the region.
Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
