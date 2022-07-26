First Alert: Weather pattern of heat, humidity, storms continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a stalled frontal system just to our north and the Bermuda High firmly in place, there won’t be much change in the overall weather pattern over the next several days.

First Alert Next Two Days : Hot and humid, more storms

Heat Wave: Rolls on through at least the end of the week

Weekend First Alert: Storm risk rises, outdoor plans could be interrupted

FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid again today around #CLT & the @WBTV_News area with afternoon readings close to 90° for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains. More storms will likely fire up as well so keep the rain gear close-by. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/pQjzJ0G6r8 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 26, 2022

Afternoon readings will hold in the low to middle 90s each day through the work week and the heat index will push at least 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon before scattered showers and storms fire up.

FIRST ALERT: Hot & humid again today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area with afternoon readings close to 90° for most neighborhoods outside of the mountains. More storms will likely fire up as well so keep the rain gear close-by. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/msaHEfpqPf — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 26, 2022

While widespread rain does not appear likely, outdoor plans could be interrupted during the afternoon and evening hours. With any thunderstorms this time of the year, be on the lookout for deadly lighting, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.

In between hot and stormy days, the nights will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

By the weekend, we may be able to peel back at least a little bit of the heat, perhaps dropping back to near 90 degrees, but the rain chance will likely increase – appreciably – as a front is forecast to move in and then stall across the region.

I've hoisted a First Alert for the weekend, as a front is forecast to drift across the @wbtv_news area Saturday & basically stall around the #CLT region Sunday, acting as a trigger for - perhaps - more widespread showers & storms. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/sXeJtuQo5H — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 26, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.