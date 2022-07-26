NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: More rounds of strong storms Wednesday and this weekend

Lower 90s and scattered, strong storms for Wednesday.
First Alert Tuesday
First Alert Tuesday(WBTV)
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices around 100 degrees. Hot temperatures continue for Thursday and Friday, with mid-90s and isolated storms. More rounds of storms are likely through the weekend.

  • Lower 90s and scattered, strong storms for Wednesday.
  • Hot and muggy, with isolated storms Thursday and Friday.
  • Scattered storms and around 90 degrees for the weekend.

Scattered storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to lower 60s for the mountains.

Next Few Days
Next Few Days(WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, with afternoon and evening storms that may be strong to severe. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the piedmont, with upper 70s for the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be hotter, with high temperatures in the mid-90s for the piedmont, with heat index values around 100 degrees or hotter. The mountains can expect high temperatures to remain in the upper 70s. Isolated storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

The WBTV Weather Team has issued a First Alert for this weekend, with more rounds of scattered storms, that may impact outdoor activities. Weekend high temperatures will be around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s for early next week, with isolated storms expected.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat, and weather aware with any strong storms!

