First Alert: Another steamy afternoon with storm chances ramping up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s before the storms move in.

First Alert Today: Heat indices near 100 degrees, afternoon storms

First Alert Wednesday: Scattered storms

First Alert Weekend: Unsettled and stormy

Scattered showers and storms will develop across the area this afternoon and evening with the main threats of very strong winds and localized flooding.

Here we go again!



Heat and storm chances increase this afternoon with localized flooding and very strong winds the main threats.



A Flood Watch is in effect for Ashe & Watauga counties through this evening! pic.twitter.com/8K3rmKrT3a — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) July 26, 2022

A few showers will continue for parts of the high-country early Wednesday morning with temperatures starting off in the low to mid-70s. More storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with the same threats as today. High temperatures will be close to the mid-90s.

Isolated storms for Thursday and very hot with high temperatures near 96 degrees. Storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend as our next cold front moves in. Temperatures will drop to near 90 degrees for the weekend.

Today is setting up to the be the 12th consecutive day of 90° temperatures.



We already hit our seasonal average of 44 days in the 90s and still have August and September to get through!



Good news, our average high temperature falls to the mid 80s by Sept 10th... pic.twitter.com/iBw2v8pRoM — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) July 26, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.