NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

First Alert: Another steamy afternoon with storm chances ramping up

Scattered showers and storms will develop across the area this afternoon and evening with the main threats of very strong winds and localized flooding.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s before the storms move in.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s before the storms move in.

  • First Alert Today: Heat indices near 100 degrees, afternoon storms
  • First Alert Wednesday: Scattered storms
  • First Alert Weekend: Unsettled and stormy

Scattered showers and storms will develop across the area this afternoon and evening with the main threats of very strong winds and localized flooding.

A few showers will continue for parts of the high-country early Wednesday morning with temperatures starting off in the low to mid-70s. More storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with the same threats as today. High temperatures will be close to the mid-90s.

Isolated storms for Thursday and very hot with high temperatures near 96 degrees. Storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend as our next cold front moves in. Temperatures will drop to near 90 degrees for the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions
A person's body was recovered from Lake Norman after a drowning on Sunday night.
Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman
The first in the series of shootings happened Saturday night in the 800 block of E. Lafayette St.
Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

The Richland County Circuit Court hears an abortion ban injunction request on July 26, 2022.
WATCH: South Carolina court denies request to block abortion ban
Pageland, S.C. police officer fired after arrest for domestic violence, chief says
The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1. (L to R) Nick Lachey (host) and Vanessa Lachey...
Netflix reality show now casting Charlotte couples