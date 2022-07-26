First Alert: Another steamy afternoon with storm chances ramping up
Scattered showers and storms will develop across the area this afternoon and evening with the main threats of very strong winds and localized flooding.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s before the storms move in.
- First Alert Today: Heat indices near 100 degrees, afternoon storms
- First Alert Wednesday: Scattered storms
- First Alert Weekend: Unsettled and stormy
A few showers will continue for parts of the high-country early Wednesday morning with temperatures starting off in the low to mid-70s. More storms will develop in the afternoon and evening with the same threats as today. High temperatures will be close to the mid-90s.
Isolated storms for Thursday and very hot with high temperatures near 96 degrees. Storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend as our next cold front moves in. Temperatures will drop to near 90 degrees for the weekend.
