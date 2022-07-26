Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire caused more than $2 million in damage at a Huntersville company late Monday night, first responders said

Around 11 p.m., crews worked to tackle the fire at the textile manufacturing business Saertex on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Photos tweeted by the Huntersville Fire Department from inside the building show the fire caused a lot of damage to the business’s machines.

This evening HFD responded to a working Commercial building fire at 12020 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd (Saertex), Fire has been controlled but not after over $2mil in damage to machinery within the building. Assistance from @LongCreekFD & @CharlotteFD (Vent01) #WorkingFire #NCFire pic.twitter.com/WPp3GbEa9q — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) July 26, 2022

The fire is under control as of early Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on how it started.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.