Fire causes $2M in damage at Huntersville business
Around 11 p.m., crews worked to tackle the fire at the textile manufacturing business Saertex on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire caused more than $2 million in damage at a Huntersville company late Monday night, first responders said
Photos tweeted by the Huntersville Fire Department from inside the building show the fire caused a lot of damage to the business’s machines.
The fire is under control as of early Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on how it started.
