Fight between roommates in York, S.C. left one dead, police say

Officers say blunt force trauma was the cause of death.
York police say an argument between roommates turned deadly Monday night.
York police say an argument between roommates turned deadly Monday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - York police say an argument between roommates turned deadly Monday night.

Officers say they went out around 10:50 p.m. to an area off Hill Street in York, S.C. after a neighbor called about two men fighting.

Both men were taken to an area hospital. Thomas Harris, 54, died from his injuries.

Police are not releasing the name of the roommate at this time and say while no firearms were found, they did find objects they say could cause blunt force trauma used during the fight.

No charges have been filed yet.

Anyone with information should call the York Police Department at 803-684-4141, Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321, or submit their tip online at crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

