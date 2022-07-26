NC DHHS Flu
CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer smashes through bus windshield

It was a close call for a bus driver in Oklahoma when a deer came crashing through the front windshield. (Source: KSWO)
By Marilyn Cater and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – It was a close call for a bus driver in Oklahoma when a deer came crashing through the front windshield.

It was a typical start to the morning for LATS bus driver Alisha Sutton. But just two minutes into her morning route, a deer smashed through the front window of the bus and landed inside the vehicle.

“My first reaction was, ‘Did that just happen?’ And I was talking to it, trying to calm him down,” Sutton said.

In shock, Sutton immediately stopped the bus and opened the door so the deer could get out.

Sutton and the deer were separated by a plexiglass door, and she said she knows it could’ve been worse. Sutton was not injured and there were no passengers on the bus at the time.

“I was OK until I watched the tape myself and saw how close it was to ending up in my lap with me,” said Sutton.

Ryan Landers, general manager for LATS, says he was impressed with the way Sutton reacted.

“I love the way and really appreciate the way our driver reacted and how she dealt with the whole situation, I will be perfectly honest, I’m not sure if I would have been able to do that,” Landers said.

Landers said he has never seen anything like this in his entire career and will use this video as a training tool in the future.

“Yeah, she handled it perfectly, and we’re going to use this video for a number of years for training purposes,” he said.

The LATS bus that was damaged in the crash was already repaired and is ready to get back on the road.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

