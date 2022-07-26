NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Carolina Panthers arrive at Wofford for the start of training camp

By Nate Wimberly
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - Lots of smiles at Wofford on Tuesday morning as the Carolina Panthers players checked in to start the 2022 training camp.

“It’s like summers over and it’s the first day of school,” said Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn.

Training camp means 2 weeks away from family and home, but that doesn’t mean the players can’t bring a piece of home with them to Spartanburg.

“One thing very special that I brought this year was me and my daughter have these 2 heart pillows-- so I brought her pillow and left mine at home cause she can’t be here,” said Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Pillows, blankets, fans, and TVs are common things unloaded out of the players cars, but another thing is in this year at camp... candles.

“I just kind of smelled them yesterday at Target and they smelled good,” said Chinn as he chuckled with the media on Tuesday morning.

One guy who really came prepared for camp is running back Christian McCaffrey as this is his 6th training camp with the team.

“I bring the rug to make sure you step on a comfortable rug in the morning,” said CMC. “Definitely a bougie room, I’d say the bougiest room on the team.”

“He’s got all the candles and he’s got as many blankets you could ever dream of,” said Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold.

But Darnold will not be left out of the current fad for this camp.

“Being here for a couple of weeks, maybe one candle will be good. I may go to Target and get a candle.”

But this is not a vacation, it’s training camp. Time to get to work preparing for this season and for some reason, this camp has a different vibe.

“We have the talent and that’s one thing, but it’s not all of the only things,” said McCaffrey. “I think our team knows that. We can win games, but it’s about executing, it’s about showing up everyday and working hard as humanly possible and having a good attitude and a good energy.”

“It’s our third year of the new era,” said Chinn. “We feel like our time is now.”

It all kicks off Wednesday morning at 11:15 A.M. as the Carolina Panthers will hit the practice field for the first time in this 2022 season.

YES, football is back.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions
A person's body was recovered from Lake Norman after a drowning on Sunday night.
Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman
The first in the series of shootings happened Saturday night in the 800 block of E. Lafayette St.
Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings
Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Sam Darnold
Darnold not bitter over Mayfield trade, welcomes competition
SILVERSTONE CIRCUIT, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 03: Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, and Mick...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team looks to right the ship after tough race in France
Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia
Haas F1 Team finished with Mick Schumacher 15th, while Kevin Magnussen was forced to retire, at...
F1 Franco frustration for Kannapolis-based Haas Team