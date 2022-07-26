Candlelight vigil in memory of Erica Parsons to held on Saturday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday to remember the life of murdered Rowan County teen Erica Parsons.

Parsons was first reported missing by her adoptive brother on July 30, 2013, but had been dead for roughly a year and half prior to that.

The service is being organized by Erica’s mother, Carolyn, and step sister Brittany. It will take place from 4 to 8:00 p.m. at Granite Lake Park in Granite Quarry on July 30.

When Erica’s adoptive brother Jamie reported her missing in 2013, it began a six-year odyssey that included a national television appearance on the Dr. Phil Show for Erica’s adoptive parents Sandy and Casey Parsons, as well as the involvement of dozens of law enforcement officers from the local, state, and federal level conducting extensive property searches and hundreds of interviews.

From the beginning, investigators said that Casey and Sandy were lying about what happened to Erica. According to Casey, the teen had gone to live with her paternal grandmother “Nan” in Asheville.

In 2014 both Casey and Sandy were convicted in federal court of keeping federal adoption assistance money after Erica had disappeared from their home. Casey Parsons was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Sandy received eight years.

Federal prosecutors also said at that time that the evidence indicated that Erica Parsons was dead. The biggest break in the case came in 2016 while Casey and Sandy Parsons were both serving federal prison sentences. Sandy Parsons told investigators that he would lead them to where Erica was buried.

Court testimony in the fraud trials, as well as the plea hearings for both Sandy and Casey Parsons, painted a picture of Erica Parsons’s life as being filled with torture and abuse at the hands of her caregivers.

Sandy Parsons has allegedly admitted his “harsh treatment” of the girl, including beating her with a belt, bending her fingers backward, locking her in a closet and choking her. According to the warrant, UNC School of Medicine Dr. Cynthia Brown called the abuse “child torture.”

In 2018 the medical examiner’s office released Erica’s autopsy, which states that “fractures documented at autopsy are consistent with multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period, and the growth deficit and low bone density are consistent with malnourishment. The description of the decedent just prior to her disappearance suggests she may have been the suffering from untreated infection/sepsis, rhabdomyolysis, renal failure, or poisoning at that time, all of which could have caused her death.”

The autopsy goes on to state that, “given the history of physical abuse, and signs of physical abuse present at autopsy, we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation.”

In March of 2018, Casey and Sandy Parsons were charged with Erica’s murder by investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Casey Parsons was originally charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, felony concealment of death and felony obstruction of justice.

In December 2019, Sandy Parsons pleaded guilty to murder, child abuse, concealment of death, and obstruction of justice and is serving a sentence of at least 33 years in prison.

Casey Parsons pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse in August 2019, and is serving a life prison term in addition to a federal sentence on a fraud conviction, and an additional 23 years.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.