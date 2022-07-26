NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

21-year-old saves woman from burning car after hitting gas line in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old from Myrtle Beach is being hailed as a hero after rescuing an elderly woman from her burning car.

The city of Myrtle Beach posted that around 9 p.m. Sunday, the woman was in an accident near the intersection of Farrow Parkway and Fred Nash Boulevard, near The Market Common.

Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Tom Vest explained that the driver crashed into the roundabout by not yielding on a left turn, and due to medical issues with her eyes, she continued and hit the gas line.

After that, the woman veered off the road and hit a building.

The young man happened to be nearby and saw the car hit the building and catch fire from the natural gas connection.

Instead of waiting for help, he ran toward the danger, quickly pulling the elderly woman out of the car and saving her life, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department arrived to keep the fire at bay until the gas line could be shut off.

Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Matt Deane spoke with the witness at the scene.

“I told him he should be proud. He saved that woman’s life,” Deane said.

She was treated for injuries and released. She was cited for failure to yield right-of-way on a left turn.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions
A person's body was recovered from Lake Norman after a drowning on Sunday night.
Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman
The first in the series of shootings happened Saturday night in the 800 block of E. Lafayette St.
Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings
Health experts say the Omicron variant B.A.5 is driving a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‘Ninja variant’ of Omicron blamed for rise in COVID-19 cases across Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

There will be free food, free school supplies, live music, children's games, and much more.
Kannapolis National Night Out Event is August 2
SILVERSTONE CIRCUIT, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 03: Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, and Mick...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team looks to right the ship after tough race in France
Erica Parsons was reported missing on July 20, 2013, but had likely been dead for more than a...
Candlelight vigil in memory of Erica Parsons to be held on Saturday
Jacob Valdez is charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony hit and run...
Man receives $2M bond following arrest in deadly Belmont hit-and-run crash