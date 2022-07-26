NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

2 adults face numerous child abuse, sex abuse charges after 5-year-old dies

Timothy Lee Haselden and Catherine Thrasher are facing numerous child abuse and sex abuse...
Timothy Lee Haselden and Catherine Thrasher are facing numerous child abuse and sex abuse charges after the death of a 5-year-old boy, detectives say.(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – Two people are facing numerous abuse and sex crime charges after a 5-year-old boy died in Maryland.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home after receiving a call about an unconscious child on Friday afternoon.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the 5-year-old boy, and he was rushed to a children’s hospital in Washington D.C., where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested the boy’s mother, 30-year-old Catherine Thrasher, and an adult male, identified as Timothy Lee Haselden.

Authorities did not specify Haselden’s relationship to Thrasher or to the victim.

Haselden is charged with the following:

  • Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13 years old
  • Rape 1st Degree
  • Rape 2nd Degree
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian
  • Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury
  • Neglect of a minor
  • Sex Abuse of a Minor

Thrasher is charged with the following:

  • Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury
  • Sex Abuse of a Minor
  • Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian
  • Neglect of a minor

Both Haselden and Thrasher are being held without bond at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The child’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington D.C. for an autopsy. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Detectives found that two other children, ages 2 and 3, were living in the home at the time of the 5-year-old’s death. The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries and was released. Both children are now in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions
A person's body was recovered from Lake Norman after a drowning on Sunday night.
Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman
The first in the series of shootings happened Saturday night in the 800 block of E. Lafayette St.
Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings
Christie Louise Jones, 49, of Stanly County faces several charges.
Report: Woman sets fire to wrong home when trying to get back at ex-boyfriend

Latest News

New evidence presented against SC man facing murder charges
New evidence presented against SC man facing murder charges
Candlelight vigil in memory of Erica Parsons to be held on Saturday
Buyer completes purchase of clear backpacks from CMS, students weigh in on safety measures
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Report: Person electrocuted during construction work at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
DHHS testing wastewater for monkeypox
DHHS testing wastewater for monkeypox