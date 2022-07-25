Tracking down the best back-to-school deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer will soon be over and many kids in the Carolinas will head back to the classroom in less than a month.

With record inflation, parents will be on the hunt for the best-priced school supplies.

So, who has the best deals?

WBTV pulled the school supply list for incoming fourth graders and picked four items to compare. Then, a reporter went to Walmart, Amazon, and Family Dollar to see how it played out.

The plan was to buy Clorox wipes, Crayola crayons, Elmer’s glue sticks, and composition-style notebooks.

Walmart was the first stop. There were plenty of options to choose from inside the store, but the plan was to stick with brand-name items to make them easy to compare.

It was $3.17 for a 64-pack of Crayons, $5.52 for a 75-count pack of Clorox wipes and the composition notebooks came out to 50 cents each.

Walmart didn’t have a three-pack of the washable Elmer’s glue, so the reporter got two two-packs at 54 cents each.

At Family Dollar, the Crayons were 17 cents cheaper than Walmart. However, Walmart’s deals on wipes, glue and notebooks were better.

It came out to about $2 more for everything at Family Dollar.

The 64-pack of Crayons cost more on Amazon than at Walmart and Family Dollar. So did the glue sticks, which cost $3.69 for a three-pack.

That’s $1.69 more than Family Dollar and $2.69 more than the two two-packs purchased at Walmart.

After adding a two-pack of notebooks and Clorox wipes, the total came out to $21.37. That’s compared to $10.77 at Walmart and $12.75 at Family Dollar.

There’s so much more on the shopping list than the four items purchased. Another useful tool this time of year is Google Shopping.

The user types in what they’re looking for in the search engine and then Google will populate all price points, making it easy to compare.

