Toyota of N Charlotte explains SofTex vs leather

So you’re looking for a new car - congrats! Car shopping is an exciting process, but some buyers find it to be stressful simply because of all the choices that have to be made. One of the big ones is what material to settle on for the interior trim. The most common choices are fabric, SofTex, and leather. Fabric has its obvious downsides as it stains and fades easily, and is a less popular option. SofTex and leather, on the other hand, a popular choices for new car buyers recently. But what’s the difference between SofTex and leather, and which is best for you? Toyota of N Charlotte is here to explain.

Should you choose SofTex or leather for your next car?

To be able to make the right decision, you need to know what each of these materials used in our N Charlotte Toyotas is. Here’s what our experts have to say about it:

SofTex is a synthetic material that’s similar to leather, but it has no animal-based products in it whatsoever. You may not have heard much about it if you’ve never shopped for a new Toyota before.

Leather is… well, leather. It comes from animals.

So which is better for your next Toyota? It really comes down to your personal preference, the time you have to care for it, and your budget. Here’s the breakdown from the sales experts at Toyota of N Charlotte.

SofTex: What you should know

Like we said, SofTex is a synthetic material with no animal products in it. This means it’s a lot more eco-friendly than leather. Further, the process to make it is also a lot more eco-friendly. It produces 85% fewer carbon dioxide emissions and 99% fewer volatile organic compounds.

It’s easy to care for and durable - it’s actually a lot less likely to fade and crack when exposed to the sun than leather.

It’s also a good deal more affordable than leather, so if you’re on a budget while car shopping at Toyota of N Charlotte it might be a solid option for you.

Leather: What you should know

Leather is leather - it comes from animals and it’s more expensive than other options because of the luxury associated with it. However, it can last up to ten years without issue if you care for it properly.

That being said, leather requires a little more time spent when it comes to car care. You’ll need to regularly clean and condition it to prevent it from cracking or fading, as it’s especially susceptible to sun damage.

It also absorbs UV rays from the sun, which can make it scorching hot when you slide behind the wheel at the end of the day.

Finally, leather is more susceptible to damage than SofTex. It’s more likely to sustain rips, tears, stains , cracks, and sun damage, so you’ll have to be vigilant about caring for it.

