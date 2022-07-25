NC DHHS Flu
Statesville Police arrest man for crash that killed one, struck home

Robert White mugshot
Robert White mugshot(Statesville Police)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after hitting and killing a pedestrian before crashing his vehicle into an abandoned Statesville home just over a month ago.

On Thursday, July 21, Statesville Police obtained a warrant and arrested 64-year-old Robert White. He is being charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of 5th Street and Raleigh Avenue on July 15.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima jumped a curb, came down and struck 62-year-old Carl Daye walking down the street. The vehicle then struck the home. Daye was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said two cars were speeding down the road prior to the collision. Some say the drivers were drag-racing, while others think one car was chasing the other.

White was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

