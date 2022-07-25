NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Alexander County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities continue to search for a missing man out of Alexander County, prompting a Silver Alert.

Police say 49-year-old Clinton Daniel Burr disappeared from his home on Wood Road in Taylorsville.

Officials say Burr is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other kind of cognitive impairment.

Burr was last seen wearing cream-colored shorts and a red or cream-colored shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 632-2911.

