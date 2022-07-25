Police in Salisbury investigating series of weekend shootings

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are expected to release more information today about a series of shootings that left several people injured over the weekend. As many as five shooting incidents were reported between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The first incident happened on Saturday night just before 7:00 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Lafayette St. The condition of the victim is not known.

Neighbors reported a shooting being investigated on Bringle Ferry Road and Green Street. Another incident was reported at an apartment complex off Tabernacle St. A witness said that many shots were fired and that the American Red Cross had to help 12 people displaced from 4 apartments due to damage to the water lines caused by the gunshots.

Former City Councilman Kenny Hardin said that he had received several messages from residents who were “restless and afraid” after seeing all of the activity associated with the shooting incidents.

The total number of persons shot and their conditions has not been released. This story will be updated.

