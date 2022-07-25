NC DHHS Flu
Man wanted in northeast Charlotte homicide arrested after chase into York County, S.C.

According to the CMPD, Angel Manuel Basurto-Mendoza, 18, was identified as a suspect in the death of 17-year-old Vladimir Antonio Garcia.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An 18-year-old wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for a deadly northeast Charlotte shooting earlier this month was arrested Monday morning after leading York County, S.C. deputies on a chase, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, Angel Manuel Basurto-Mendoza, 18, was identified as a suspect in the death of 17-year-old Vladimir Antonio Garcia, and detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.

Authorities said Basurto-Mendoza was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. on July 25 by York County Sheriff’s deputies following a vehicle chase into the county by CMPD’s violent crime apprehension team, a news release stated.

Basurto-Mendoza will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County and be charged with murder, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspire to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, investigators said.

His arrest comes after officers were called to Sofley Road just before 6:55 a.m. on July 7 for a welfare call for service. That is off West Sugar Creek Road.

When police arrived, they said they found a person, later identified as Garcia, with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

