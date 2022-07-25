Man from Carolinas killed fighting in war in Ukraine

NC DHHS Flu
A man from the Carolinas was killed fighting in the war in Ukraine last week.
By Alex Giles
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CALABASH, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from the Carolinas was killed fighting in the war in Ukraine last week.

Kathy Lucyszyn, a Calabash resident, said her son, Luke Lucyszyn, was killed fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine last week. She said Luke grew up in New Jersey but graduated from West Brunswick High School in North Carolina and moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina before traveling to Ukraine.

Lucyszyn said Luke had grandparents who were born in Ukraine and he had also noticed how much help the people of Ukraine needed. She explained that those two factors were enough to motivate him to travel overseas to aid the Ukrainians in the ongoing war.

She said her son has his commercial driver’s license and initially wanted to transport supplies for the people of Ukraine. Lucyszyn said she was shocked to learn he had joined the Ukrainian military forces.

“We dissuade him from trying to even go over there at all. You know, telling him that, even driving a truck, you know you’re in danger. Bombs could strike. Artillery is always in the air,” she elaborated.

The grieving mother said her son was killed in combat on July 18. He was just 31 years old.

“He’s definitely a hero. Yeah, he’s definitely a hero. He turned 31 when he was over there. He went over on his own. He didn’t know anybody. He didn’t know the language and we kept saying, you know their could be barriers with the language. He said it’s okay, ‘I’ll find my way’, and he did. He found his way to where he wanted to be. He’s a hero,” said Lucyszyn.

She said her son leaves behind an 8-year-old child and a 4-year-old child.

Lucyszyn said she is working with a company from New Jersey to bring her son’s remains back to the United States. She said it is unclear how long the process will take.

