NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Kannapolis 101 and Police Academies Will Begin in September

Applications for both Kannapolis 101 and the Police Academy are due at 5 p.m. on August 11, 2022.
Applications for both Kannapolis 101 and the Police Academy are due at 5 p.m. on August 11, 2022.(Scott Boggs | City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Curious about how your city government works? Want a behind the scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant? Want to understand how the city budget works? Do you specifically want to know more about our police department and its functions?

The City has two opportunities this Fall for you to learn more about the City of Kannapolis.

Kannapolis 101 gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how your local city government works. This special nine-week program starts Tuesday, September 13 and continues each Tuesday until November 14. Classes are held from 6-8:30 p.m. at various city facilities. The program is free, and priority is given to Kannapolis residents.

Kannapolis 101 topics include:

• Overview of City Government

• Finance Department

• Public Works &Water Treatment

• Planning

• Police Department

• Parks & Recreation

• Fire Department

• Economic Development/Downtown Revitalization

Secondly, the Kannapolis Police Department is also offering its annual citizens’ academy. Attendees will participate in classes on all aspects of the department such as patrol operations, traffic enforcement, defensive driving, firearms, K-9 operations, special operations (SWAT), felony investigations, interaction with the courts, community service programs, etc.

The program will begin, 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 and continue each Thursday until November 28.Classes are taught by Kannapolis police officers in a fun and relaxed environment which allows residents to foster relationships with the staff. This academy is also free with first priority given to Kannapolis residents.

It is recommended that you take the Kannapolis 101 class before enrolling in the Police Citizens Academy. Each program is offered annually.Seats are limited for both programs, so sign up today. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on August 11, 2022. If you are interested in participating in either program, use the links below to apply:

Kannapolis 101: www.kannapolisnc.gov/Kannapolis-101

Police Academy: www.kannapolisnc.gov/Citizens-Police-Academy

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions
More than 7,000 members of the organization are participating in their 83rd international...
‘Friendship is essential to the soul’: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. holds 83rd Grand Conclave in Charlotte
Queen City Drive homicide
Arrest made after one person shot, killed in west Charlotte early Sunday morning
A person driving a motorcycle in York County was killed after he collided with a SUV.
One killed in fatal motorcycle collision in York County

Latest News

As the Russia-Ukraine war pushes on, the U.S. gifts Ukraine a powerful High Mobility Artillery...
N.C. parents son identified as 1 of 2 Americans killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine
Volunteers were going in and out of the Beds for Kids warehouse on Monday, delivering furniture...
Charlotte church’s ‘Love Week’ focuses on giving back to the community
CMS halted the distribution of its clear backpacks due to a warning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools accepts $85K bid for clear backpacks
5th Annual Homegrown Tomato Festival
5th Annual Homegrown Tomato Festival benefitting 100 Gardens