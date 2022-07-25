NC DHHS Flu
First Alert through midweek, with late day strong storms possible

Hot and muggy, with isolated storms Thursday and Friday.
Here's your latest forecast from Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall.
By Jason Myers
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Daily chances for strong to severe storms will be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices around 100 degrees. Hot temperatures continue for Thursday and Friday, with mid-90s and isolated storms. More rounds of storms are likely for the weekend.

  • Lower 90s and scattered, strong storms for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Hot and muggy, with isolated storms Thursday and Friday.
  • Scattered storms and around 90 degrees for the weekend.

Isolated storms will be possible into early tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Overnight low temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the piedmont, to lower 60s for the mountains.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon and evening storms that may be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s through midweek for the piedmont, with upper 70s for the mountains.

Thursday and Friday will be hotter, with high temperatures in the mid-90s for the piedmont, with heat index values around 100 degrees or hotter. The mountains can expect high temperatures to remain in the upper 70s. Isolated storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

24 Hours of Booty Friday
24 Hours of Booty Friday(WBTV)

More rounds of scattered storms are possible this weekend, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat, and weather aware with any strong storms!

