First Alert to more heat, storms for the beginning of the week
While widespread rain does not appear likely, outdoor plans could be interrupted during the afternoon and evening hours.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a stalled frontal system just to our north and the Bermuda High firmly in place, there won’t be much change in the overall weather pattern over the next several days.
- First Alert Next Two Days: Hot and humid, more storms
- Heat Wave: Rolls on through at least the end of the week
- Weekend: Storm risk continues, slightly cooler temps
Afternoon readings will hold in the low to middle 90s each day through the work week and the heat index will push 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon before scattered showers and storms fire up.
In between hot and stormy days, the nights will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
By the weekend, we may be able to peel back at least a little bit of the heat, perhaps dropping back to near 90 degrees, which is the normal Piedmont-area high temperature in late July.
Keep cool and have a great week!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
