First Alert to more heat, storms for the beginning of the week

By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a stalled frontal system just to our north and the Bermuda High firmly in place, there won’t be much change in the overall weather pattern over the next several days.

  • First Alert Next Two Days: Hot and humid, more storms
  • Heat Wave: Rolls on through at least the end of the week
  • Weekend: Storm risk continues, slightly cooler temps

Afternoon readings will hold in the low to middle 90s each day through the work week and the heat index will push 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon before scattered showers and storms fire up.

While widespread rain does not appear likely, outdoor plans could be interrupted during the afternoon and evening hours. With any thunderstorms this time of the year, be on the lookout for deadly lighting, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.

In between hot and stormy days, the nights will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

By the weekend, we may be able to peel back at least a little bit of the heat, perhaps dropping back to near 90 degrees, which is the normal Piedmont-area high temperature in late July.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep cool and have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

