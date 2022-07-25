First Alert to more heat, storms for the beginning of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a stalled frontal system just to our north and the Bermuda High firmly in place, there won’t be much change in the overall weather pattern over the next several days.

First Alert Next Two Days : Hot and humid, more storms

Heat Wave: Rolls on through at least the end of the week

Weekend: Storm risk continues, slightly cooler temps

Afternoon readings will hold in the low to middle 90s each day through the work week and the heat index will push 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon before scattered showers and storms fire up.

FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms will fire back up this afternoon around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but before they do, the heat index may reach near 100° in many neighborhoods east of the mountains. Take breaks and be careful out there today! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/VpPkQBFpWh — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 25, 2022

While widespread rain does not appear likely, outdoor plans could be interrupted during the afternoon and evening hours. With any thunderstorms this time of the year, be on the lookout for deadly lighting, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours.

FIRST ALERT: Just like over the weekend, more heat & more humidity in the forecast for the @wbtv_news area, leading to another round of late-day showers & strong thunderstorms around #CLT. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/O60ypGqlyQ — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 25, 2022

In between hot and stormy days, the nights will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

By the weekend, we may be able to peel back at least a little bit of the heat, perhaps dropping back to near 90 degrees, which is the normal Piedmont-area high temperature in late July.

FIRST ALERT: Typical heat & humidity in the forecast for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area all week long. Our streak of 90s - not 10 straight days in CLT - will continue through at least the end of the week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/aZc3LwOSLa — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 25, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

