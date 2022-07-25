First Alert: Heat indices near 100 degrees, afternoon storms today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heat and the chance for storms will remain the biggest weather factors this week.

First Alert Today: Heat indices near 100°, afternoon storms

First Alert Tuesday: Scattered storms

Unsettled weekend outlook

From Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall:

The stretch of 90° days continues for today with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s and heat indices over 100°. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered storms developing in the afternoon and continuing into the nighttime hours. The main threats with these storms are strong winds and localized flooding. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring more scattered storms across the area in the afternoon and evening with the same storm threats as today. High temperatures will be near the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies.

More storm chances will continue into Wednesday but with lower overall coverage than the previous days. High temperatures will linger near the mid-90s.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-90s through Friday. Storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend as our next cold front moves in. Temperatures will drop to 90° for the weekend. We’ll take it!

