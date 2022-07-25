Experts urge caution with consistently high temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summertime is bringing heat and humidity, with Monday expected to mark the 11th consecutive day in the 90s in Charlotte.

As people enjoy all that summer brings, they need to make sure to stay cool and hydrated.

“I had my sunglasses, my hat and I was going to look for some ice cream,” said Martha Llosa, who attended an all-day Peruvian festival at Camp North End.

“Stay inside if it’s this hot. Or be in a pool,” added Judy Emch, who was visiting Charlotte from Salisbury.

Experts add that dehydration can add to heat-related illnesses, so it’s best to keep a bottle of water on hand and limit time outdoors.

It’s important to know Mecklenburg County’s cooling centers are not guaranteed to be open. County leaders say they make decisions on those centers based on the heat, heat index, and the longer-term forecast.

However, spray grounds and public pools around town are available in the daytime.

In addition to being uncomfortable, the heat can lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Heat stroke and exhaustion (WBTV)

If anyone experiences any of the symptoms listed above, experts suggest they find a cool space. If it becomes a serious situation, call 911.

Experts add that dehydration can add to heat-related illnesses, so it’s best to keep a bottle of water on hand and limit time outdoors.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.