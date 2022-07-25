NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Driver killed after truck runs off road, strikes tree in York County, S.C., troopers say

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck went off the road and hit a tree.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a crash late Sunday night in York County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on West Old Limestone Road near Fairhope Road, three-and-a-half miles south of York, around 11:30 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the SCHP, No one else was inside the truck and no other cars were involved.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions
More than 7,000 members of the organization are participating in their 83rd international...
‘Friendship is essential to the soul’: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. holds 83rd Grand Conclave in Charlotte
Queen City Drive homicide
One person shot and killed in west Charlotte early Sunday morning
Belmont Police searching for suspect that hit and killed one, injured another

Latest News

Monday is expected to mark the 11th consecutive day in the 90s in Charlotte.
Experts urge caution with consistently high temperatures
Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman
Driver killed after truck runs off road, strikes tree in York County, S.C., troopers say
Driver killed after truck runs off road, strikes tree in York County, S.C., troopers say
Experts urge caution with consistently high temperatures