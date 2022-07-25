Driver killed after truck runs off road, strikes tree in York County, S.C., troopers say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a crash late Sunday night in York County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on West Old Limestone Road near Fairhope Road, three-and-a-half miles south of York, around 11:30 p.m.

Troopers say the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the SCHP, No one else was inside the truck and no other cars were involved.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

