Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman

Several local fire departments assisted in the recovery.
A person's body was recovered from Lake Norman after a drowning on Sunday night.
A person's body was recovered from Lake Norman after a drowning on Sunday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a missing person was recovered from Lake Norman on Sunday night officials confirmed.

Crews had been searching in the area of the Peninusla Yacht Club on Lake Norman according to a Facebook post from Cornelius-Lemley Fire and Rescue.

Several local fire departments assisted in the recovery.

Crews used drones to help with the search.

Any further information will be release by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Related: One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

