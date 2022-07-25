Crews recover body of missing person in Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - The body of a missing person was recovered from Lake Norman on Sunday night officials confirmed.

Crews had been searching in the area of the Peninusla Yacht Club on Lake Norman according to a Facebook post from Cornelius-Lemley Fire and Rescue.

Several local fire departments assisted in the recovery.

Crews used drones to help with the search.

Any further information will be release by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Related: One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.