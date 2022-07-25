Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools accepts $85K bid for clear backpacks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirm they have accepted a bid for the sale of nearly 46,000 clear backpacks.

The district confirmed the bid of $85,000 was accepted last Friday.

CMS received 13 bids at a public auction for its clear backpacks. The starting bid for the lot of 45,980 backpacks was $50,000, with $1,000 increments accepted.

The auction ended Monday, July 18, at 5 p.m. with 13 bids and the final price of $85,000. It went up very quickly in the final hours of the auction from seven to 13 bids.

District documents from June listed the backpacks as surplus property.

CMS spent nearly $442,000 for about 46,000 clear backpacks in November, WBTV previously reported. The bags were delivered in the spring and were intended to be distributed in a pilot program for Cochrane Collegiate Academy and Hopewell High School.

District leaders initially ordered these clear backpacks for security reasons after incidents of guns and other weapons being found in backpacks.

At least 30 guns were found on CMS campuses during the 2021-22 school year.

In March, CMS officials told parents in an email that they discovered most backpacks contained a warning tag required by Proposition 65 for California residents. They immediately paused the rollout of the bags.

The book bags were met with criticism from parents and students this year after concerns about privacy and students sneaking weapons into school.

A previous version of this web story listed the final bid as $80,000.

