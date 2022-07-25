NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte FD monitoring foul-odor unintentionally released in Hidden Valley area

With current normal weather patterns, the odor should dissipate, the Charlotte FD says.
Charlotte Fire Department
Charlotte Fire Department(WILX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department is currently monitoring a mercaptan odor in the Hidden Valley and University City areas.

According to the FD, Piedmont Natural Gas unintentionally released the odorant mercaptan near the 1400 block of Tom Hunter Road. Charlotte FD began receiving multiple calls about a strong natural gas/chemical odor in multiple locations.

Related: ‘The smell, the smell was horrible.’ Folks in Charlotte react to the unpleasant odor that permeated the city on Thursday

Mercaptan is not a hazardous chemical and does not pose a risk to public safety. It is injected into natural gas to give a distinctive smell, making it easy to detect. Natural gas itself has no smell.

With current normal weather patterns, the odor should dissipate, the Charlotte FD says.

If you believe you smell a natural gas odor or have a medical or life-threatening emergency, the Charlotte FD encourages you to call emergency services by dialing 911.

Charlotte FD will continue to monitor the situation.

