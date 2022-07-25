NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte church’s ‘Love Week’ focuses on giving back to the community

By Sharonne Hayes and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The scorching heat can be an issue for anyone working outdoors, but it’s not stopping those who are helping out Charlotte families in need.

Elevation Church’s Love Week started this weekend and volunteers are all over the city helping to build, plant, paint and so much more.

At the Beds for Kids warehouse on Barringer Drive, volunteers have been back and forth delivering furniture to local families in need.

Beds for Kids isn’t just a nonprofit focused on its name but is an overall furniture bank for families needing help with items such as beds, dressers, couches, lamps and more.

Love Week volunteers have been prepping and delivering the furniture themselves. These volunteers were all over the Charlotte area, doing other projects like serving food at the Crisis Assistance Ministry in uptown.

The volunteers are also doing beautification projects at elementary schools like Devonshire Elementary.

Plus, they’re serving grab-and-go breakfasts to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers and staff at the CMPD’s University City division, as a thank-you for their service to the community. Organizers say the need is out there, and this is one way they’re showing the church is here to support.

Love Week, which started this past Saturday, ends this upcoming Saturday, July 30, and volunteers are packed with even more outreach activities focused on schools, local non-profits, parks and more.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

