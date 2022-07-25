Arrest made after one person shot, killed in west Charlotte early Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after one person was shot and killed early Sunday morning in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive.

When officers arrived, they said one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Christopher McGill.

Detectives arrested 27-year-old Dequayvious Young shortly after the preliminary investigation at Novant Health, according to the CMPD.

Young has been charged with murder by investigators.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

