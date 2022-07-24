Stay cool! Another day of hot temps with storm chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Intense heat and humidity persist with the chance for more summertime storms.

First Alert Today: Heat indices 100°+

Monday: Hot, spotty storms

First Alert Tuesday: Scattered storms

Mainly sunny and very hot for today with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat indices over 100°. An isolated shower or t-storm remains possible for the afternoon and evening across the area. Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid 70s.

Hot for Monday with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s and partly cloudy skies. Spotty storms are expected for the afternoon/evening some of which could contain very strong wind gusts.

Sunday futurecast (WBTV)

Tuesday will feature seasonable high temperatures near 90° with scattered storms as a cold front approaches. The main threats with these storms are strong winds and localized flooding.

More storm chances continue into Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s through Thursday. Storm chances will increase Friday into the weekend.

You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire's WBTV app.

Have a great Sunday!

