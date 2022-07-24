One person shot and killed in west Charlotte early Sunday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed overnight in west Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive.

When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m.

A homicide investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

