One killed in fatal motorcycle collision in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed late Saturday night in a motorcycle collision in York County near Clover, S.C.

The 45-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was traveling south on SC-49 near Village Harbor Drive at approximately 11:01 p.m. when he collided with a Chevrolet SUV.

The SUV had been attempting to enter the roadway headed northbound on SC-49 when the motorcycle hit the SUV in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a Steele Creek hospital where he died due to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Related: ‘Uptick’ in motorcycle accidents in York County, troopers patrolling the area

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.