One killed in fatal motorcycle collision in York County
The incident occurred late Saturday night on SC-49 near Clover.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed late Saturday night in a motorcycle collision in York County near Clover, S.C.
The 45-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was traveling south on SC-49 near Village Harbor Drive at approximately 11:01 p.m. when he collided with a Chevrolet SUV.
The SUV had been attempting to enter the roadway headed northbound on SC-49 when the motorcycle hit the SUV in the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The operator of the motorcycle was transported to a Steele Creek hospital where he died due to his injuries.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
