One dead after shooting at west Charlotte apartment complex, Medic says

The shooting happened on Thomasboro Drive on Sunday evening.
One person is dead following a shooting in west Charlotte on Sunday evening.
One person is dead following a shooting in west Charlotte on Sunday evening.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Sunday evening, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive at the Thomasboro Apartments complex.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: One person shot and killed in west Charlotte early Sunday morning

