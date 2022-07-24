One dead after shooting at west Charlotte apartment complex, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Sunday evening, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Thomasboro Drive at the Thomasboro Apartments complex.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

