Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD Animal Care & Control said its shelter is too full and they need help getting their animals into homes.

Julia Conner, the humane education specialist at the shelter describes it as a crisis, saying they have not been this packed since 2018 or 2019.

Conner noted they have about 180 animals in the shelter, several of which are perfectly adoptable.

“When we have 10 dogs coming in from the field, and we have three kennel spaces, what do we do?” she asked.

Conner explained that the normal summertime influx, plus an economy that’s making it hard for some pet owners to keep up, is contributing to their problem.

At this rate, the worst-case scenario is that they’d have to euthanize dogs that were older or caused problems. Conner emphasized this is something they do not want to do, but also can’t rule out.

“So many wonderful dogs here who have all this love to give,” Cathy Kerwan, a 79-year-old woman who has brought in nearly 40 dogs in her lifetime, said.

“I’m just hoping all those dogs I looked at will find other loving homes,” she said.

If you’re not yet ready for the commitment of adoption, you have the choice to do a long-term foster or five-day “staycation” with a dog.

You can find out more information here or visit CMPD Animal Care and Control on Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

