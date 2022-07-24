NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Local animal shelter ‘in crisis,’ desperate for adoptions

CMPD Animal Care & Control said they haven’t been this packed since 2018 or 2019.
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.
About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD Animal Care & Control said its shelter is too full and they need help getting their animals into homes.

Julia Conner, the humane education specialist at the shelter describes it as a crisis, saying they have not been this packed since 2018 or 2019.

Conner noted they have about 180 animals in the shelter, several of which are perfectly adoptable.

“When we have 10 dogs coming in from the field, and we have three kennel spaces, what do we do?” she asked.

Conner explained that the normal summertime influx, plus an economy that’s making it hard for some pet owners to keep up, is contributing to their problem.

At this rate, the worst-case scenario is that they’d have to euthanize dogs that were older or caused problems. Conner emphasized this is something they do not want to do, but also can’t rule out.

“So many wonderful dogs here who have all this love to give,” Cathy Kerwan, a 79-year-old woman who has brought in nearly 40 dogs in her lifetime, said.

“I’m just hoping all those dogs I looked at will find other loving homes,” she said.

If you’re not yet ready for the commitment of adoption, you have the choice to do a long-term foster or five-day “staycation” with a dog.

You can find out more information here or visit CMPD Animal Care and Control on Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

Related: Charlotte animal shelter is in crisis

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Durham told WBTV she had no idea she still owed medical debt from more than a decade...
Charlotte woman on the hook for $40,000 in medical bills from lawsuit she didn’t know about
Jason Lipscomb was shot and killed by Gastonia police Wednesday.
‘They didn’t have to kill him’: Parents of man killed by Gastonia police believe shooting didn’t have to happen
The public's help has been requested in finding a missing 19-year-old from Mooresville.
Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Rowan County teen
Police and SWAT are responding to a home in northwest Charlotte.
Police, SWAT responding to northwest Charlotte home
Investigators were on the scene at a large metal garage on Poole Rd.
Death of 52-year-old man leads to homicide investigation in Rowan County

Latest News

Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off, helps restaurants impacted by pandemic
Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off, helps restaurants impacted by pandemic
Shows return to The Comedy Zone after last weekend's shooting
Shows return to The Comedy Zone after last weekend's shooting
Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off, helps restaurants impacted by pandemic
Charlotte Restaurant Week kicks off, helps restaurants impacted by pandemic
I-77 sign in Charlotte
Drivers and CRTPO members against proposal for tolls on I-77 south of Uptown Charlotte