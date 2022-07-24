Hot weather remains with chances for afternoon thunderstorms this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for more hot days in the 90s and chances for afternoon thunderstorms this week. Our highest chances for thunderstorms will be on Tuesday and Friday.

Monday : Hot and humid, afternoon scattered storms.

First Alert Tuesday : Showers and storms likely in the afternoon/evening.

Wednesday: AM sunshine, PM isolated to scattered storms.

After a few strong to severe thunderstorms, we are wrapping up this Sunday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 90s. Overnight a few isolated showers will be possible otherwise we’ll stay mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s in the mountains and lower 70s across the piedmont.

Our Monday will start out with some sunshine but towards the afternoon, we’ll see better chances for scattered showers and storms in the mountains and foothills as a cold front moves closer to southwest Virginia. Some isolated to scattered thunderstorms will still be possible across the piedmont.

Monday's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Highs on Monday will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday night into Tuesday it looks like the cold front will stall, so we will keep chances for widespread thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday. With the cloud cover and the showers, temperatures will not be as hot; expect highs near 90 degrees.

More unsettled conditions can be expected for Wednesday. We will heat back up into the lower 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

On Thursday a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible otherwise expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Friday into next weekend numerous showers and storms will be possible as another cold front heads toward the Carolinas. We’ll go from highs in the lower 90s on Friday to upper 80s next weekend.

