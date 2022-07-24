NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Advertisement

Former Tide player, Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (WSFA) - Former Alabama Crimson Tide star and current Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has been diagnosed with APL or Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, according to a statement released Sunday by the football program.

The NFL rookie said he’s currently receiving medical care and is in good spirits. Metchie also revealed he would likely miss the upcoming football season as his primary focus will be on his health and recovery.

“Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes,” he said. “I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

The Texans selected Metchie in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 7,000 members of the organization are participating in their 83rd international...
‘Friendship is essential to the soul’: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. holds 83rd Grand Conclave in Charlotte
David Kenneth Land was 52.
Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week
The public's help has been requested in finding a missing 19-year-old from Mooresville.
Public’s assistance requested in locating missing Rowan County teen
Deputies seek justice for unsolved murder
Lake Wylie murder still unsolved almost two months later
A jeweler at the Webb Road Flea Market reported the jewelry stolen last Tuesday.
Report: Up to $40,000 worth of jewelry stolen from booth at flea market

Latest News

Haas F1 Team finished with Mick Schumacher 15th, while Kevin Magnussen was forced to retire, at...
F1 Franco frustration for Kannapolis-based Haas Team
GG Jackson commits to South Carolina
Ridge View’s GG Jackson commits to South Carolina men’s basketball
The racing and jubilation continues Tuesday, July 26, as the local clergy put the pedal to the...
Double the racing, double the fun: back-to-back Cook Out Summer Shootout nights highlighted By Christmas in July and Faster Pastor theme events
Charlotte FC defeats Chelsea FC in penalty kicks
Charlotte FC defeats Chelsea FC in penalty kicks