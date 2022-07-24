Candlelight vigil planned for Rowan County man found murdered in shop last week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a Rowan County man who was found murdered in his shop on Poole Rd. last week will hold a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 5 p.m. on Wednesday to a shop off Poole Road, near the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road, for a death investigation. A friend found 52-year-old David Kenneth Land in the shop and called 911, investigators said.

Investigators confirmed that the case is considered a homicide.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rowan County Fairgrounds. A prayer service by Pastor Tom Dolinger will be held inside the building and friends will be given an opportunity to say a few words about David. Lighting of candles will be outside after service.

Friends have also organized a GoFundMe page to hep with funeral expenses: David Land GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Maj. Chad Moose at (704) 216-8716 or Det. Kevin Holshouser at (704) 216-8702.

